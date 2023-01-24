SBI Cards Q3 PAT at Rs 509 crore on reduced NIM

However the after tax profit for the period under review is lower than the Rs 525.64 crore profit the company had posted for Q2 of this fiscal. The company’s gross non performing asset (GNPA) and net NPA as of December 31, 2022 is 2.22 per cent and 0.80 per cent, respectively, as against 2.40 per cent and 0.83 per cent, respectively, as of December 31, 2021 and 2.22 per cent and 0.78 per cent, respectively, as of March 31, 2022.