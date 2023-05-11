SBI, H&H Department organise Exporters Connect 2.0 Prog under ODOP scheme

General Manager SBI, A.K Jha and Director Handicrafts Kashmir, Mahmood Shah presided over the function. Around 150 exporters engaged with handicrafts in Kashmir Valley attended the programme.

The SBI team from Regional Office, Srinagar gave a presentation to the exporters regarding the various schemes and benefits extended by the Handloom Department for the promotion of handloom. The various loan facilities and benefits like the Gold Card Scheme etc for exporters, and various facilities for import and exports were discussed.

Vinod Dhar, AGM, SME J&K; Gurbinder Batra, Regional Manager, Srinagar along with AGMs, CM Bhat and Bashir Ahmed were present on the occasion.