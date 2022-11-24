SBI warns customers against instant loan apps

New Delhi: The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has warned customers against instant loan apps and even suggested measures to safeguard against the menace.

"Please refrain from clicking on suspicious links or giving your information to a company posing as a Bank or Financial Company. Report cybercrimes at cybercrime.gov.in," the bank tweeted.

Instant loan apps, especially those originating from China have been a menace as the government as well as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), have received several complaints against them.