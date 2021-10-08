Scientific cultivation of Oilseed could fetch better returns: Director Agriculture

Srinagar: Continuing the valley wide sowing campaign of Oilseed (Mustard) on mission mode, the Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today visited Tailbal and other adjacent areas of district Srinagar.

While interacting with the farmers of the area, the Director said that the Department is committed to promote the cultivation of Oilseed (Mustard) on commercial lines. He said that using quality seeds provided by the Department and doing its cultivation on modern scientific lines could fetch better returns to the farmers.

He asked the farmers to bring more land under the oilseed cultivation as it is an economically remunerative and sustainable enterprise.