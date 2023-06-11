SDM Srinagar, Chairman Aryans flag off 2nd Shikara race at Dal Lake

Srinagar, June 11: The Sub-Divisional Magistrate East Srinagar, Murtaza Ahmad on Sunday flagged off the 2nd Shikara Race here in world famous Dal Lake in the presence of Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Dr Anshu Kataria.
The rally attracted the attention of hundreds of tourists and locals who enthusiastically witnessed the event.
After the culmination of the race, Imran achieved Ist position while Shahid and Javed got 2nd & 3rd positions respectively. The winners were rewarded during the felicitation ceremony by SDM and other dignitaries.
Speaking on the occasion, SDM Srinagar congratulated the winners and said that Kashmiri youth have great potential in every sphere to lead the country.
He underlined that Kashmiri students are multi-talented who have proved their mettle in all fields at national and international competitions.
He further lauded the Aryans Kashmir students for their performance in academics as well as in innovations. He also appreciated the copyright awarded to the Aryans Shikara app by Govt. of India and termed it as a remarkable step.
Dr Kataria said that Aryans is the only campus where the majority of students from Kashmir are studying. "Our Kashmiri students are good in academically, in innovations, sports, cultural activities and every other field", he added.
He also highlighted the innovations of J&K students including “Shikara App”, “Solar Boat”, “Ramadhan App, “Android App, “eMunshi App” “Safety Helmet”, “Save Kashmir” & “Life Saving Glove”.