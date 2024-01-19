SEBI chairperson launches CDSL’s multi-lingual initiatives for investors

Srinagar, Jan 19: In celebration of its silver jubilee year, Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), Asia’s first listed depository, proudly announces the launch of two unique multi-lingual initiatives to signify its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in the capital market landscape.

These initiatives were launched by SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch at the silver jubilee function held on 17 January 2024.

Empowering inclusion with Multi-Lingual CAS: CDSL introduces a revolutionary upgradation in investor CAS, enabling investors to receive their statements in their preferred language amongst 23 diverse Indian languages.

This ‘Apka CAS – Apki Zubaani’ initiative is a testament to easier accessibility, offering investors a consolidated view of their securities held in a demat account in a language of their choice.