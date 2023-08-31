SEBI proposes agency to validate claims of intermediaries

New Delhi: Markets regulator SEBI has proposed the creation of a Performance Validation Agency (PVA) to validate any claims of performance by SEBI registered intermediaries and other entities.

Intermediaries/ ther entities need to showcase their performance to attract more clients and grow and continue to do business. However, in the rush for more clients, some of these entities may indulge in making inflated claims of their performance or recommendations to investors, thereby misleading the investors, said a SEBI consultation paper.