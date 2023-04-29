SEBI seeks 6-month extension from SC for investigating Adani-Hindenburg case

New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has urged the Supreme Court to extend the time to conclude the investigation in the Hindenburg Research report on the Adani Group by a period of six months.

In an application moved before the Supreme Court, SEBI submitted that it would take further time to arrive at verified findings and conclude the investigation. SEBI, in the application also submitted that for ascertaining possible violations related to misrepresentation of financials, circumvention of Regulations and/or fraudulent nature of transactions in respect, SEBI in the normal course would take at least 15 months for completion of the investigation of these transactions, but is making all reasonable endeavours to conclude the same within six months.

"Applicant/SEBI, in the forgoing circumstances, most respectfully submits that in order to enable SEBI to conduct a proper investigation and arrive at verified findings, it would be just, expedient and in the interest of justice that this Court may be pleased to extend the time to conclude the investigations as directed in the common order dated 02.03.2023, by at least 6 months," SEBI said.