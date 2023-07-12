Secretary Health chairs 10th BoDs meet of JKMSCL

The meeting was attended by Managing Director, JKMSCL, Principals of Govt. Medical Colleges, Srinagar/ Jammu/ Anantnag /Baramulla/ Doda/ Kathua/ Rajouri/ Handwara/ Udhampur, Principal Govt. Dental College Srinagar/Jammu, Director Health Services, Kashmir/Jammu, Director Ayush, Director General Codes, Director Finance, Health & Medical Education, Director Family Welfare, Controller Drug & Foods Controller Organization and other officers of JKMSCL and other allied departments. During the meeting, the BODs discussed various issues related to functioning of the Corporation and suggested measures to improve its profitability.