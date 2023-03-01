Secy Tourism holds interaction with travel agent associations from Maharashtra, Gujarat

Jammu: Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez, today held an interaction with several travel agents’ associations from Maharashtra and Gujarat regarding the promotion of Jammu and Kashmir Tourism in these western states of the country.
Besides heads and representatives of several travel agents’ associations, Director Tourism Jammu/Kashmir, Managing Director J&K Tourism Development Corporation, Managing Director J&K Cable Car Corporation and other Tourism Officers also attended the interaction session.
While interacting through video conferencing, the heads of the travel and trade associations from Maharashtra and Gujarat acknowledged the tremendous response to J&K Tourism initiatives of reaching out to them.
During the interaction, Secretary Tourism gave several suggestions to the heads of travel agents associations on the subject. The travel heads also gave various suggestions while appreciating the Tourism Department for some of the great initiatives taken due to which J&K was a buzzword among the people in Mumbai and other areas of Maharashtra.