See Rupee slide as a case of Dollar strengthening, says Finance Minister

The Finance Minister further said that on crypto currency G20 will collate data on it from global institutions and arrive at a framework which would look at platforms facilitating crypto trade.

India is due to take over G20 presidency next month.

"We will try and understand the money trail, detect money laundering and try and bring some kind of regulation on it. There is consensus among G20 members on it as many of them have raised concerns on this," she said.

To a question on Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate's (ED) conviction rates, Sitharaman said: "ED is independent in what it does. It works on predicate offences and comes in the picture after other agencies pick up a case. There are instances which have stood out and if ED goes after them, it is with prima facie evidence.