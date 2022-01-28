Seedling distribution to commence from February 15

Srinagar, Jan 28: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today visited Hi-tech poly houses at Kitchen Garden premises (Lalmandi, Srinagar) to take stock of the preparations for the distribution of seedlings among the farmers and agriculture entrepreneurs.
The Director visited different blocks of the hi-tech installation and talked to the technical experts and concerned officers.
He was informed that this year the Department will commence the distribution of vegetable seedlings among the farmers from 15th of February (in a phased manner) which is 10 days before the scheduled date.
Speaking on the occasion, the Director said that the department has been successful in achieving the idea of providing the farmers with round the year availability of seedlings of different vegetable (traditional /exotic) crops to a very large extent. Amid changing global economic scenarios, the Department is working on a multi-dimensional roadmap to promote and secure the economic interests of the farming community, he added.