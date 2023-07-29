Self-employment on rise in J&K | 2.57 lakh MSME units operating in UT

The official figures also show that out of 257486 MSMEs, 231 (or 0.09%) were shut down in Jammu and Kashmir. "51 were closed during 2021–2022; 121 were closed during 2022–23; and 59 were closed during 2023–23 (up until the first of April 2023)".

At the same time, the overall number of women-owned MSMEs in Jammu and Kashmir under the Udyam Registration Portal is 51,618, he added.

MSMEs are an important sector for the Indian economy and have contributed immensely to the country’s socioeconomic development. The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector has emerged as a highly vibrant and dynamic sector of the Indian economy over the last five decades.