Sensex ends more than 500 points down

Mumbai: The benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday with Sensex falling more than 500 points, and Nifty ending over 140 points down.

At close, Sensex ended 509.24 points or 0.89 per cent down at 56,598.28, while Nifty closed lower by 148.80 points or 0.87 per cent at 16,858.60.

About 2,092 shares declined, 1,335 shares advanced while 105 remained unchanged on Wednesday.

ITC, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India were the major losers on the Sensex. Nifty Bank was down 2.07 per cent, Nifty Metal was down 1.94 per cent while BSE Energy was down 1.09 per cent.