Sensex, Nifty edge higher on gains in auto, energy stocks

In a largely range-bound session, the 30-share index ended 85.88 points or 0.14 percent higher at 61,308.91. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 52.35 points or 0.29 percent to 18,308.10.

Ultratech Cement was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging nearly 3 percent, followed by M&M, Maruti, Tata Steel, TCS, L&T, SBI and HUL.