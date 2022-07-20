Sensex, Nifty spurt over 1% amid windfall tax cut

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 629.91 points or 1.15 per cent to settle at 55,397.53 as 22 of its stocks ended with gains. During the day, it jumped 862.64 points or 1.57 per cent to a high of 55,630.26.

The broader NSE Nifty climbed 180.30 points or 1.10 per cent to 16,520.85 with 34 of its constituents ending in the green.