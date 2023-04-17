Sensex snaps 9-day gaining streak, settles below 60k level

Though the global cues became stronger during the session, they failed to lift the indices. Last week, the corporate earnings of TCS and Infosys failed to meet the markets' expectations. Shares of Infosys dropped over 9 per cent as intense selling was seen with the stocks on Monday. The IT firm had lower-than-expected revenue guidance for FY24.

BSE Sensex dropped 520 points to settle at 59,910.75 and ended below the 60k level, and NSE Nifty lost 121 points to end at 17,706.85 on Monday. During the session, it plunged 988.53 points or 1.63 per cent to 59,442.47.