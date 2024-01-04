‘Sericulture can provide ample opportunities for unemployed youth’

Srinagar, Jan 4: Director Sericulture J&K, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today inaugurated the Farmer’s Awareness programme and five-day Practical Training Programme under Extension and Training in District Shopian.

Addressing the gathering, Director Sericulture highlighted the need for regular skill up-gradation of rearers to leverage the latest technologies at the grassroots level. He said that concerted efforts are being made to give impetus to the sericulture sector by way of skill up-gradation as part of the capacity-building programme for Silkworm Rearers.

Director emphasised that the unemployed youth in particular and the people in general need to be sensitized vis-a-vis the potential of the Sericulture Sector in J&K for earning dignified income in a short period and awareness must be disseminated in this regard extensively across J&K.