Several companies took part in job fair at Amar Singh College

Srinagar June 11: A Job cum Employment Fair was today organised by District Employment and Counselling Centre (DE&CC), Srinagar on the premises of Government Amar Singh College Srinagar in which several reputed MNCs and National level companies took part to offer placement for different jobs.
The purpose of the fair was to provide a platform for Job seekers and Employers. The event was attended by Director Employment, Nisar Ahmad Wani, Principal Amar Singh College, Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, Deputy Director Employment Srinagar, Dr. Sheeba Inayat, coordinator of placement cell Dr Arshid Masoodi.
There was an overwhelming response from job seekers who expressed satisfaction after having interacted with these companies. As many as 380 candidates participates in the fair in which over 72 candidates were shortlisted while 47 received on-spot job offer letters.
Director Employment J&K, Nisar Ahmad Wani said that the purpose of organising such Job fairs is to provide a platform for both job providers and job seekers so that they could interact with each other and also to acquaint the youth to become entrepreneurs by setting up their businesses units through self-employment schemes.
Deputy Director, DE&CC, Srinagar emphasised the unemployed youth to register themselves on the employment portal (www.jakemp.nic.in) which has been integrated with the NCS portal to get the latest updates and job notifications related to vacancies put up by private and public sector employers.