Several companies took part in job fair at Amar Singh College

The purpose of the fair was to provide a platform for Job seekers and Employers. The event was attended by Director Employment, Nisar Ahmad Wani, Principal Amar Singh College, Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, Deputy Director Employment Srinagar, Dr. Sheeba Inayat, coordinator of placement cell Dr Arshid Masoodi.

There was an overwhelming response from job seekers who expressed satisfaction after having interacted with these companies. As many as 380 candidates participates in the fair in which over 72 candidates were shortlisted while 47 received on-spot job offer letters.