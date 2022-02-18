Several UAE companies have shown interest in investing in J&K: PM Modi

Srinagar Feb 18: Several UAE companies have shown interest in investing in Jammu amd Kashmir after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's visit to the Emirates last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.
"Following the successful visit of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to the UAE last month, several Emirates companies have shown interest in investing in Jammu and Kashmir. We welcome investment by UAE in all sectors including, logistics, healthcare, hospitality in J&K.
During the LG's visit to the Emirates on the occasion of Dubai Expo in January, J&K government inked six agreements with global investors to bring in investments in the UT’s real estate, infrastructure, tourism, healthcare, and manpower employment sectors among others.
J&K signed 5 MoUs with Al Maya Group, MATU Investments LLC, GL Employment Brokerage LLC, Century Financial and Noon E-commerce respectively; 1 LoI between Magna Waves Pvt. Ltd along with Emaar Group and Lulu International.