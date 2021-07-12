Shaher-e-Khaas traders appeal J&K Bank

Srinagar: A delegation of Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee has urged the J&K Bank authorities to upgrade banking facilities in the Downtown area.

A delegation of Shaher-e-Khaas led by president Nazir Ahmad Shah called on J&K Bank zonal head Shafat Ahmad Rufai and apprised him on various issuing confronting them.

“We demand augmentation of staff in the bank’s Downtown branches, repairs of CDMs. We also demanded extension of working hours of the bank in view of Eid. The zonal head gave us patient hearing and assured to resolve our demands,” Shah said.