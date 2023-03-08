Shaher-e-Khaas Traders call on J&K Bank management

Srinagar: Shaher-e-Khaas traders today called on the top brass of J&K Bank and discussed various issues confronting them.

A delegation of Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee led by its chairman Nazir Ahmad Shah met J&K President Shafat Ahmad Rufai, Zonal head Shabir Ahmad, Cluster Heads Riyaz Ahmad and Farhat.