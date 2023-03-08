Shaher-e-Khaas Traders call on J&K Bank management

Srinagar: Shaher-e-Khaas traders today called on the top brass of J&K Bank and discussed various issues confronting them.
A delegation of Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee led by its chairman Nazir Ahmad Shah met J&K President Shafat Ahmad Rufai, Zonal head Shabir Ahmad, Cluster Heads Riyaz Ahmad and Farhat.
“During the meeting, we demanded the shifting of the J&K Bank cluster office from Zoonimar to Zaina Kadal for the convenience of traders. We also demanded increasing space of branches in Downtown and augmentation of more ATMs. The J&K senior officers assured us to look into our demands. We appeal to the Chairman J&K Bank to also consider our demand,” Shah added.