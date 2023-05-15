Shaher-e-Khaas traders hail opening of J&K Bank cluster office at SR Gunj

Srinagar: Shaher-e-Khaas traders have hailed the J&K Bank authorities for opening a cluster office at SR Gunj in Downtown.

In a statement, Chairman of Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee Nazir Ahmad Shah hailed the Chairman J&K Bank Baldev Prakash, presidents Tabasum Nazir, Syed Rais Maqbool and zonal head Shabir Ahmad for opening the cluster office at SR Gunj.

“We have been demanding the opening of cluster officer at SR Gunj for the last two years. We are thankful to J&K Bank management,” Shah said.

A delegation of Shaher-e-Khaas traders led by Nazir Ahmad Shah also held a meeting with Cluster head j&K Bank Asmat Ara and assured support in the smooth functioning of the office.