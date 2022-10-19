Shaher-e-Khaas traders pitch for augmentation of banking facilities

Srinagar: Traders of Shaher-e-Khaas have demanded augmentation of facilities of J&K Bank in Old City.
The Shaher-e Khaas Traders Coordination Committee team, led by its president Nazir Ahmad Shah, met with JK Bank’s zonal head, Shabir Ahmad.
“During the discussion, we demanded more employees in Downtown branches, repairs of CDM machines, and mentioned other concerns that businessmen have when banking with J&K Bank,” Nazir Ahmad Shah said.
He also urged the Chairman of J&K Bank to examine their complaints and take appropriate action.