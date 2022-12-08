Business

Shaher-e-Khaas traders pitch for extension of OTS scheme

Representational Image
Representational Image File
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee has urged the J&K Bank authorities to extend One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for benefit of traders.

In a statement, Chairman Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee Nazir Ahmad Shah said the last date of the scheme is December 15. “We make a fervent appeal to J&K Bank presidents Shafat Rufai and Rais Maqbool to consider our demand and extend the last date,” Shah said.

Meanwhile, Shah hailed the J&K Bank authorities especially Shabir Ahmad zonal head and vice president Arshad Qadri for considering their demand of installing cash deposit machines in Downtown.

