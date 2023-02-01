Shahr-e-Khas business community files complaint with ROC Srinagar over misuse of its name

“This new association is bringing disrepute to the business fraternity of the shehar-e-khas region,” claims the complaint.

“It is therefore requested to kindly look into the matter and issue notice to all the Departments and Police informing them that they are not representing SHAHR-E-KHAS TRADERS & MANUFACTURERS COORDINATION COMMITTEE AND FEDERATION and also issue notice against them so that they don't use our name in future. These un registered entities may please be booked under Section 447 (Punishment for fraud), Section 448(Punishment for false statement), Section 449(Punishment for false evidence), Section 450(Punishment where no specific penalty or punishment is provided), Section 451 (Punishment in the case of repeated defaults), Section 452(Punishment for wrongful withholding of property), Section 453(Punishment for improper use of "Limited" or "Private Limited" or any other Section as specified therein under the Companies Act, 2013.”

The complaint, signed by directors Mr Imtiyaz Ahmad Malik and Javid Habib, has requested necessary action as deemed fit by the Registrar of Companies.