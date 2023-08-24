Shailendra advises farmers to avail benefits of Govt schemes in agri-allied sector

Srinagar, Aug 23: Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Department, Shailendra Kumar held an interactive meeting with Board Members of J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans here today to discuss the various schemes and policies implemented by the government for the benefit of farmers.
Heads of the Departments of Agriculture and allied departments, Board members from Kashmir and Jammu divisions and other concerned were present in the meeting.
In his address, the Principal Secretary, who is also vice chairman of J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans, advised farmers to avail maximum benefits of the schemes implemented by various departments. He exhorted upon them to exploit the huge potential available under dairy, sheep, Fisheries, Horticulture and floriculture sectors in J&K rather than remaining confined with the traditional agricultural practices.
He said that every concern raised here in the interactive meeting shall be given due hearing. He assured that awareness and training programs shall be strengthened to help farmers adopt modern agricultural practices.
He advised that we should create a system where a farmer should be the main player, and he further said that the Government has already started the formation/registration of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) who are given free handholding for three years.
Speaking on Holistic Agriculture Development Policy, he said that it is the dream project launched by J&K Govt. which has been conceived by big think tanks, and after its complete implementation on the ground will definitely change the lifestyle of our farmers.
He said that the government is committed to the welfare of farmers and will leave no stone unturned to improve their lives. He urged farmers to come forward and avail the benefits of the various schemes and policies implemented by the government.
Earlier, in his address, secretary J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans, Abdul Hamid Wani highlighted the importance of the Board and J&K Government’s resolve to look into the worsening plight of farmers of J&K. He also highlighted the achievements of the Board.