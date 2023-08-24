Shailendra advises farmers to avail benefits of Govt schemes in agri-allied sector

Speaking on Holistic Agriculture Development Policy, he said that it is the dream project launched by J&K Govt. which has been conceived by big think tanks, and after its complete implementation on the ground will definitely change the lifestyle of our farmers.

He said that the government is committed to the welfare of farmers and will leave no stone unturned to improve their lives. He urged farmers to come forward and avail the benefits of the various schemes and policies implemented by the government.

Earlier, in his address, secretary J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans, Abdul Hamid Wani highlighted the importance of the Board and J&K Government’s resolve to look into the worsening plight of farmers of J&K. He also highlighted the achievements of the Board.