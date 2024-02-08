Shailendra Kumar emphasises role of agri, allied sectors in realising PM’s vision

RS Pura, Feb 8: Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Shailendra Kumar, emphasised the pivotal role of agriculture and allied sectors in realizing the vision of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, during a mega farmers interaction program held at the frontier village of Chakroi, Ranbir Singh Pura here. While addressing the gathering at Fruit Plant Nursery of Department of Horticulture Jammu, the Principal Secretary stressed the importance of reaching the agricultural community in far-flung areas of Jammu region. He expressed his commitment towards addressing the diverse needs and challenges faced by farmers, highlighting the necessity for robust communication channels between stakeholders.

The event witnessed participation of District Development Council member, Taranjit Singh Tony; Director Horticulture/ Agriculture Jammu, Ram Sevak; Director Horticulture Kashmir, GR. Mir; Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal; Joint Director Horticulture and other concerned from Horticulture and Agriculture departments.