Shantmanu visits Kupwara, reviews development projects

Kupwara: Union Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Shantmanu, who is also Central Prabhari Officer for Kupwara, today asked the officers and field functionaries to step up efforts towards rapid growth and infrastructural development in the district ensuring optimum utilization of liberal funding by the Centre government.
Shantmanu, who is on a two-day visit to Kupwara district, was addressing a meeting of district administration convened to review the implementation of schemes under the Aspirational District Programme (ADP) besides assessing other development programmes.
Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Imam Din, ADC Kupwara, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Joint Director Planning, Abdul Majeed and other senior officers were present in the meeting.
Union Additional Secretary asked the officers to ensure completion of all development works and implementation of centrally sponsored schemes within the stipulated time frame. He exhorted the officers to be honest in giving feedback to the government about the actual status of implementation of the scheme at the ground level besides highlighting existing.
Earlier, the meeting reviewed the developmental scenario of the district with a special focus on the Aspirational District Programme including Health, Education, Agriculture, Financial Inclusion and Skill Development besides discussing infrastructure building in the district.
Regarding utilization of funds, the meeting was informed that NITI AYOG has released a grant of Rs 3 crore during October 2020, of which, Rs.2.45 crore have been utilized till February 2021 towards the implementation of various projects under Health and Nutrition, Education and Skill Development.