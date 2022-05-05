Shantmanu visits Kupwara, reviews development projects

Kupwara: Union Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Shantmanu, who is also Central Prabhari Officer for Kupwara, today asked the officers and field functionaries to step up efforts towards rapid growth and infrastructural development in the district ensuring optimum utilization of liberal funding by the Centre government.

Shantmanu, who is on a two-day visit to Kupwara district, was addressing a meeting of district administration convened to review the implementation of schemes under the Aspirational District Programme (ADP) besides assessing other development programmes.