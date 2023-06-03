Sheep farming sets the path for Mumtaza’s successful business

Despite facing obstacles and dropping out of college at a young age, Mumtaza has pursued her passion for a successful career and achieved remarkable success in the field of sheep farming. "I always wanted to live my dream of an empowered and fulfilled life, but fate had me drop out of college at a tender age. However, it didn't put a stop to my passion for exploring a successful career for myself," said Mumtaza.

Considering the limited options available to her due to financial and social constraints, Mumtaza found herself inclined towards sheep farming. Her family had a modest involvement in sheep farming, owning around 10-15 sheep.