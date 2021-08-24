Shifting of Pulwama bus stand incurs losses to business community

Pulwama: It is 2:30 pm and Mushtaq Parwana is sitting inside his shop located in a narrow alley in south Kashmir’s Pulwama town. For the last few hours, no customer has shown up at his shop.

The street, which once used to be teeming with shoppers, wears a deserted look now.

“Our business has been going through a rough patch ever since the government shifted the main bus stand from the area,” said Parwana, who deals in wool.