‘Shopian to get modern driving test centre soon’

Shopian, Sep 1: The Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari who is on a visit to the District visited Shopian town to review the working of the department and take stock of the transport services and traffic management in the district.
The RTO conducted the district with a view to taking a first-hand appraisal of the services and issues of the department and resolving the same in consultation with the District Administration.
The RTO early morning visited Shopian town and took a review of the traffic management.
Later, he discussed issues of land availability for the establishment of a modern Transport and Driving Test Centre with the Deputy Commissioner, Shopian.
The RTO Kashmir thanked the District Administration for promptly identifying the land for the Centre aimed to provide better services to the people of the district.
It is to be mentioned here that yesterday Deputy Commissioner, Faz lul Haseeb, RTO Kashmir inaugurated a Pollution Checking Centre at Shopian and dedicated the same for the service of the people.
ACR Shopian, DIO, STO, ARTO and other officers accompanied RTO during the visit.