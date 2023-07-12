Shopian to host first Apple Farmers' National Conference

The conference is being organised by the Apple Farmers' Federation of India ( AFFI) in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Kisaan Tehreek.

"Hundreds of delegates from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to attend the conference", an organiser told Greater Kashmir.

He said that the conference has elicited much interest and excitement among the growers from apple-rich areas of the Valley.