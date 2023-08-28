Short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative, say analysts

Hemant Kanawala, Senior EVP & Head-Equity, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company said, “Equity markets are expected to remain volatile due to weakness in external environment. While corporate earnings of Indian companies are showing strong growth, valuations aren’t cheap and there is limited room for them to expand. Hence investors are likely to get returns in line with earnings growth till the end of the year.”

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial services said the domestic market experienced another week of losses as investor sentiment was influenced by the forthcoming Jackson Hole meeting outcome.

Investors are eagerly awaiting insights from Fed officials to gauge the future prospects of rate hikes. Despite a slight softening due to a weak US PMI, US bond yields remained elevated. The US Manufacturing PMI, registering at 47 against an expected 49.3, sparked hopes for an extended rate hike pause, he said.