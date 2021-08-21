Shuhul Honda unveils New Honda Amaze

Srinagar: Shuhul Honda a leading 3S dealership of Honda cars in Srinagar, today launched the New Amaze with enhanced looks, premium exteriors styling and plush interiors.

As per the handout issued here, the New Honda Amaze was unveiled by Prof Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, leading pulmonologist of Kashmir who was the chief guest on the occasion. Commenting on the launch of New Amaze, Mian Adil Aslam CEO, SHUHUL group said, “The New Amaze’s exterior changes include sleek solid wing face front grille with fine chrome moulding Linesoffering strong and sophisticated impression, modern and stylish advanced LED projector headlamps with integrated signature LED DRLs,

He said that unique signature red luminescence and redesigned rear bumper with premium chrome garnish and reflectors gives a stunning appearance to the rear of the New Amaze.