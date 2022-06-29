Shurvat food unit inaugurated at IE Rangreth

Srinagar, June 29: A manufacturing unit Atlantic Purefoods and Enterprises Pvt Ltd, with the brand name "Shurvat", was inaugurated at SIDCO Industrial Estate Rangreth,
As per the statement, the food unit was Inaugurated by, Ex Registrar General of J&K High Court Abdul Rashid Bhat and Molvi Ghulam Mohidin, Imam Masjid Ibrahim Housing Colony Bemina.
The renowned personalities of Industrial Estate Rangreth who attended the inauguration function were, President of Industrial Estate Rangreth Nisar Ahmad, MD Alba Power, Wahid Jeelani General Secretary, Yasin Hamdani (Casher), MD Adfar Aro Spices Mustafa Masoodi and Director Spectrum Advertising Services (Sarfaraz Rashid Bhat).