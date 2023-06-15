SIDBI, Tourism Deptt launch Tourist Guide Training Programme in Srinagar

Srinagar: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) in collaboration with Directorate of Tourism Kashmir under its Cluster Intervention Programme for Tourism Cluster Jammu and Kashmir initiated a 10-day Tour Guides Training Programme in its effort to promote tourism in the downtown.

A statement said that the training programme will focus on promoting the rich cultural heritage, architecture, famous arts & crafts and local cuisine of Srinagar to the rest of the county and the world.