SIDBI, Tourism Deptt launch Tourist Guide Training Programme in Srinagar

Srinagar: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) in collaboration with Directorate of Tourism Kashmir under its Cluster Intervention Programme for Tourism Cluster Jammu and Kashmir initiated a 10-day Tour Guides Training Programme in its effort to promote tourism in the downtown.
A statement said that the training programme will focus on promoting the rich cultural heritage, architecture, famous arts & crafts and local cuisine of Srinagar to the rest of the county and the world.
The programme will build the capacity of the tour guides by constituting theoretical and practical sessions along with tours of various circuits of the downtown. The training will also include sessions on heritage, culture, art & craft, communication and soft skills, guiding techniques, basic lifesaving and civil defence, the statement said.