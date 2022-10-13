SIDCO, SICOP merger likely to be completed by end of this year

Srinagar: By the end of this year, the State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO) and the Small Scale Industrial Development Corporation (SICOP) would have merged, as a thorough process is being carried out to pay all outstanding accounts and settle the assets and liabilities of the Corporations.

In September of last year, the Administrative Council approved the creation of the Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Development Corporation (JKIDC) as well as the merger of SIDCO and SICOP into it.

As a result, on September 8, 2021, Government Order No. 877-JK(GAD) of 2021 approved the formation of a committee to develop a roadmap for the creation of the JKIDC in accordance with the provisions of the modified J&K Development Act.