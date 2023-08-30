‘Simplify process of obtaining pollution clearances for industrial sector in J&K’

A statement said that a delegation from PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kashmir headed by its Co-Chair, Javaid Anim, and accompanied by Bilal Kawoosa, Himayu Wani, Er Syed Pervaiz Qalander and Deputy Director Iqbal Fayaz Jan recently held a detailed meeting with the Chairman of the J&K Pollution Control Committee Vasu Yadav.

The purpose of the meeting was to address the various challenges faced by the industry in obtaining pollution clearances and renewals. During the meeting, the PHD Chamber delegation brought to the attention of the Chairman the numerous issues that industries encounter during the process of obtaining pollution clearances. The delegation highlighted the importance of streamlining and simplifying this crucial aspect for the smooth operation of businesses, the statement said.