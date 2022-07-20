Single window created for private participants in space sector: Dr Jitendra

“India is aiming at enhanced share in the global Space economy and with the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several steps have been taken in this direction, including what is being popularly described as “unlocking" of Space after seven decades of independence,” he said.

The Minister said that ten in-orbit operational communication satellites were transferred from the Government of India to M/s. New Space India Limited (NSIL), a CPSE under the Department of Space.