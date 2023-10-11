Sitharaman calls for consensus-based solutions to global challenges

In her intervention, Sitharaman spoke about the IMF's mandate and lending policies, a strong, quota-based, and adequately resourced IMF, poverty reduction and growth trust and IMF governance reforms.

She highlighted that in line with the evolving needs of the membership, the IMF's primary focus needs to be macroeconomic surveillance and policy guidance.

Sitharaman also emphasised on the role of IMF in addressing debt restructuring process bottlenecks and fostering cooperation on debt issues, including through co-chairing the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable with India and the World Bank.