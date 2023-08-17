Sitharaman meets JBIC governor

"FM Nirmala Sitharaman met Hayashi Nobumitsu, Governor, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), in New Delhi, today, to exchange views on JBIC's recent activities in India contributing towards Japan’s investment target of five trillion yen over next five years," the Finance Ministry said in a series of tweets on X (formerly Twitter).

"The Union Finance Minister observed that India has been ranked by the JBIC as one of the most attractive #investment destinations in recent years' survey of Japanese manufacturing companies and encouraged engagement of JBIC with Indian financial institutions such as Exim Bank @IndiaEximBank,

NIIF and lending banks to leverage the strength and complementarities of both countries," the ministry said.