Sitharaman presents Rs 1.42 lakh cr J&K budget in LS

Sitharaman also presented the supplementary demands for the year 2021-22 totalling Rs 18,860.32 crore for the Union Territory and moved a motion seeking suspension of certain rules to allow the House to take up the discussion on the same day.

Opposition members objected to the government move to present the J&K Budget and discuss it in the House on the same day, contending that members will not get adequate time to study the proposals.

Congress member Manish Tewari and RSP member N K Premachandran objected to the motion moved by Sitharaman, alleging it was in violation of the rules of procedure of the House.

Some rules are beyond the amending powers of the House, Tewari, a Congress member from Anandpur Sahib, said.