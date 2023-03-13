Business

Sitharaman to present J&K budget in Lok Sabha today

The finance minister will also present the supplementary demands for grants for Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carrying the tablet arrives at Parliament to present and read out the Union Budget 2023-24, in New Delhi (Representational image)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carrying the tablet arrives at Parliament to present and read out the Union Budget 2023-24, in New Delhi (Representational image)ANI
IANS

New Delhi, March 13: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday will present the budget for 2023-24 for the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha.

She will also present the second batch of the supplementary demands for grants for 2022-23.

The finance minister will also present the supplementary demands for grants for Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23.

The second part of the budget session is set to resume from today after a month-long break.

The government will look forward to get the Union budget passed during the session, which will continue till April 6.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com