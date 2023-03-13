Sitharaman unveils Rs 1,18,500 crore budget for J&K: key features here

Rs 900 crore have been provisioned under Holistic Agriculture Development Scheme. 

Rs 120 crore have been provisioned for Crop Insurance Scheme. 

Rs 500 crore provisioned for GST Re-imbursement. 

Rs 200 crore has been earmarked for the “Mission Youth Programme”. 

Provision of Rs 100 crore have been kept for capitalization of the Banks. 

Rs 20 crore have been kept for establishment of Highway Resting Places. 

Provision of Rs 300 crore under CRIF, Rs 1600 crore under PMGSY and Rs

1000 crore under NABARD scheme.  Budget provision of Rs 40 crore for Tourism Promotion. 

Rs 30 crore have been provisioned for the festival promotion, Rs 100 crore for promotion of Cinema/Threatre and Rs 100 crore for Heritage Preservation. 

Rs 60 crore have been kept for new circuits including Mansar, Surinsar & Sufi Circuit and identified Religious Circuits during year 2023-24.

Rs 15 crore have been projected for new Ropeways and Promotion of Golf.

Provision has been kept for all incentives under Industrial Policies and Start-ups. Besides, Rs 400 crore is provisioned for land development in Industrial Estates. 

Budget provision have been made for saturation of all the pension and scholarship schemes. 

Rs 50 crore have been provisioned for establishment of the Controlled Atmosphere (CA) storage. 

Rs 100 crore have been provisioned for development of new Townships/Mass Housing. 

Rs 120 crore have been kept for establishment of DDC/BDC/PRI accommodation and offices. 

Rs 44 crore have been kept for digitization of Police Stations-online filing of complaints, transparency in maintenance of FIRs, roznamcha and case diaries. Investigation Monitoring Other initiatives 25 System will be built to assess conviction rates, charge sheet filing and tracking of cases in courts, NOCs from Police, Passport Verification and Incident Response Time Tracking System will be introduced with maintenance of Asset Registers, Deployments, Accounting System, CCTV in Police Stations etc. 

Rs 5000 crore provisioned for Jal Jeevan Mission. All districts will be covered under “Har Ghar Nal Se Jal”. Funds are being earmarked for ensuring Quality Assurance, Setting up of Labs and introduction of Service Level Benchmarking System.

Rs 500 crore have been provisioned for Jal Jeevan Mission as Union Territory Share. 

Third party Inspection system will be established within Finance Department for ensuring 100% physical verification of all the projects being implemented in the Union Territory. 

Solid Waste Management will be ensured in all the towns and Service Level Benchmarking System will be introduced. Rs 200 crore have been provisioned under Swachh Bharat Mission. 

Rs 5 crore have been earmarked as Ex-Gratia to members of DDCs, BDCs & Panchayats. 

Rs 25 crore provision have been kept for agriculture processing zones (Food Cluster Parks). 

Rs 30 crore have been provided for the Trade Fairs/Investors Summit/Trade Promotion through Jammu and Kashmir TPO. 

E-Office in all Offices, Panchayats & DDCs/BDCs. 

Rs 13 crore for Transformer Cutouts and installation of Smart Meters. 

Rs 3 crore for procurement of Prosthetic Aids for disabled persons.  Rs 40 crore for PRI Security. 

Rs 30 crore for construction of Police Housing Colonies and Rs 41.75 crore for relief and rehabilitation. 

Rs 50 crore for construction of bunkers. 

Rs 1313 crore for PRIs/ULBs. 

Rs 200 crore @ Rs 10 crore each earmarked as ‘Development Fund’ for 20 DDCs and Rs 71.25 crore @ Rs 25 lakh each as ‘Development Fund’ for 285 BDCs. 26 

Rs 18 crore for providing of 9,000 Solar Pumps. 

Rs 40 crore provisioned for improving Quality in Schools, School Infrastructure, for Career Counseling and for introduction of additional Streams in Schools. 

Rs 25 crore for construction of pathway around Wular Lake. 

Rs 90 crore for Dal Development. 

Rs 140 crore for Metro Corporations. 

Rs 100 crore for Jammu and Srinagar City Grants. 

Rs 150 crore have been provisioned for City Sustainable/Infrastructure Development Fund. 

Rs 400 crore provisioned for construction of Transit Accommodations for Kashmiri Migrants. 

Rs 520 crore for Smart City Projects under CSS and Union Territory Sector.

Rs 399 crore have been provisioned for AB-PMJAY SEHAT Scheme for Universalization and Saturation of Health Insurance in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Rs 205 crore for procurement of Machinery and Equipments and Rs 487 crore for procurement of drugs in Health Sector. 

Rs 15 crore have been earmarked for Nasha Mukht Abhiyan. 

Rs 75 crore provisioned for welfare of Scheduled Tribes and for construction of Tribal Hostels/Milk Villages/ Nomad Shelters /Libraries for Gujjar & Bakerwals. 

Rs 20 crore have been provisioned for replacement of old fleet in Transport Sector. 

Rs 2 crore have been provided for Devika Project. 

Rs 60 crore provisioned for Youth Startup/Seed Capital /Women Self-employment Schemes. 

Rs 50 crore have been earmarked for High Density Plantation and refurbishment of Mandis. 27 

Rs 50 crore over and above BADP have been provisioned under Samridh Seema Yojana for holistic development of border areas. 

Rs 28.50 crore provisioned for “Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme” @ Rs 10 lakh for 285 blocks. 

Adequate provision have been kept for “Aspirational Town Development Programme” under City Sustainable/Infrastructure Development Fund. 

Rs 280 crore have been provisioned for completion of World Bank Aided Jhelum & Tawi Flood Recovery (JTFR) Projects. 

Rs 100 crore have been earmarked for high density plantation and refurbishment of mandis.