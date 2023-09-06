Sitharaman urges Fintechs to safeguard against cyber, crypto-threats

Inaugurating the three-day Global Fintech Fest (GFF 2023) here, the FM said that today fintech is a robust and dynamic financial inclusion tool, and in lending, they hold a 36 percent share of new-to-credit customers versus 22 percent share of the brick-and-mortar banks for which it’s one of the core businesses.

However, she said that in the modern world, the fintech ecosystem is open to various threats and challenges including physical border threats by conventional warfare, cyber threats, crypto threats, drugs and drug mafias, tax havens and tax evasions.