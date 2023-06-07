SKAUST Wadura campus records bumper strawberry crop

To get first-hand experience in agricultural operations, the BSC Agriculture 7th and 8th-semester students planted strawberry plants on three kanals of land as part of the "learning through experience" method.

The process started with tilling of land in October last year, following which the plantation was carried out by the students.

The students have harvested 2400 boxes of 200 grams till now and are expecting 800 more. Initially, these strawberry boxes were sold at the rate of Rs 40 and then at Rs 30. Due to torrential rains and hailstorms, the crop of over 600 boxes was damaged due to its highly perishable nature.