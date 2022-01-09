Ski enthusiasts swarm Gulmarg amid snow

The rush of ski tourists is not only making the Gulmarg lively but also bringing good business opportunities to every tourism player after years of slump.

Inayat Ahmed, who runs the Himalayan Ski School at Gulmarg said that they have been getting a number of bookings since late November.

“Good thing that happened is that locals, as well as domestic tourists, are more into snow adventure now and it has benefited us in many ways. After two years of the COVID slump, people have learned to navigate through the COVID and enjoy the holidays. We are hoping more rush in coming days.”