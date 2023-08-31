Skill Development Course inaugurated in Baramulla

Baramulla: The District Employment and Counseling Centre (DE&CC) Baramulla in collaboration with CIIIT, Govt Polytechnic College Baramulla today organised an inaugural session of 3-month long Skill Development Training Course on ‘Electric Vehicle Repair" to facilitate the aspirants to enhance their skills.

The training programme was inaugurated by Director Employment Jammu and Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani in the presence of Principal Government Polytechnic College and Assistant Director Employment, Career Counseling Officer, EO of DE&CC and faculty of CIIIT Baramulla.

Pertinently, this course initiates candidates into the emerging area of Electric Vehicles and helps learn the basics of battery-driven Electric vehicles and their dynamics.

Under the programme, participating candidates are being provided free of cost Skill Training along with monthly stipend of Rs 1000.

Moreover, a robust monitoring mechanism has been put in place by the department to ensure the skill training being imparted under the programme is up to mark.