Skill development imperative for economic development : Advisor Bhatnagar

During the meeting, detailed deliberations and discussion was held on bringing efficiency in Skill institutes by revamping and upgrading the courses and trades offered in these institutes.

Speaking in the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar maintained that improving quality and market relevance of skill development programmes and courses is the need of the hour to remain abreast with the developing industrial trends. “Skill development is imperative for social and economic development of our nation, so there is an urgent need for skill upgrading and re-skilling of our youth ”, Advisor Bhatnagar said.

Remarking that in post-Covid world, upgraded skill attributes will be required, Advisor Bhatnagar said that lots of new job skill-sets will be required in the post-Covid world and our training centres must be fully equipped to deal with them.

While speaking on the mechanism of reviewing the courses across Skill institutions, Advisor Bhatnagar asked the representatives of PwC to study the general contours of Jammu and Kashmir including the existing infrastructure and resources for developing skill development sector here. He added that revamping of ITIs and Polytechnics is imperative for addressing the Skill gap and meeting future challenges.